Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Peter Rahmer Sells 748 Shares of Stock

Key Points Relay Therapeutics insider Peter Rahmer sold 748 shares at an average price of $18.61, generating $13,920.28. The sale covered tax withholding tied to vested equity awards, and Rahmer retained 228,165 shares.

at an average price of $18.61, generating $13,920.28. The sale covered tax withholding tied to vested equity awards, and Rahmer retained 228,165 shares. Relay’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, with an adjusted loss of $0.41 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.35 and revenue of $3.0 million versus the $5.58 million estimate.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $24.92 price target, while the company’s clinical-stage pipeline and intense breast-cancer competition remain key risks.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $13,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 228,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,246,150.65. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Peter Rahmer sold 50,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $19.45 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,812 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,942,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 374,491 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 448.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,518,561 shares of the company's stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,241,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Relay Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Relay Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks said Relay Therapeutics may beat consensus earnings expectations in its upcoming report, potentially providing a near-term catalyst for RLAY . The preview cites favorable expectations but does not represent an actual earnings result. Relay Therapeutics Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts at Zacks said Relay Therapeutics may beat consensus earnings expectations in its upcoming report, potentially providing a near-term catalyst for . The preview cites favorable expectations but does not represent an actual earnings result. Positive Sentiment: Relay’s breast cancer program has helped revitalize investor interest in the clinical-stage biotechnology company, although the opportunity faces intense competition from other drug developers. Relay Therapeutics Revitalized by Breast Cancer Program

Relay’s breast cancer program has helped revitalize investor interest in the clinical-stage biotechnology company, although the opportunity faces intense competition from other drug developers. Neutral Sentiment: Relay Therapeutics will release second-quarter 2026 financial results and corporate highlights after the market closes on August 6. Investors will likely focus on pipeline progress, cash resources and guidance for upcoming clinical development. Relay Therapeutics to Announce Second-Quarter Results

Relay Therapeutics will release second-quarter 2026 financial results and corporate highlights after the market closes on August 6. Investors will likely focus on pipeline progress, cash resources and guidance for upcoming clinical development. Neutral Sentiment: Three insiders, including CFO Thomas Catinazzo, sold a combined 4,444 shares at an average price of $18.61. The filings state the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, and each insider retained a substantial ownership position, reducing the bearish significance.

Three insiders, including CFO Thomas Catinazzo, sold a combined 4,444 shares at an average price of $18.61. The filings state the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, and each insider retained a substantial ownership position, reducing the bearish significance. Negative Sentiment: The company remains a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, so its valuation depends heavily on successful development and commercialization of its pipeline. Competitive pressure in breast cancer could limit the potential upside and increase execution risk.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Relay Therapeutics

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

Further Reading

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