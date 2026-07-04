Alan Carter Sells 300,000 Shares of Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR - Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 300,000 shares of Cabral Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$273,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,137,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$11,955,041.28. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CBR opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.74. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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