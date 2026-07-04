Javed Iqbal Acquires 3 Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: British American Tobacco insider Javed Iqbal bought 3 shares on July 1 at GBX 4,563 each, worth about £136.89. He also bought 3 shares on June 3 at GBX 4,400 each.

British American Tobacco insider Javed Iqbal bought 3 shares on July 1 at GBX 4,563 each, worth about £136.89. He also bought 3 shares on June 3 at GBX 4,400 each. Stock snapshot: BATS opened at GBX 4,609.11 and is trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of £99.63 billion and a low beta of 0.12.

BATS opened at GBX 4,609.11 and is trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of £99.63 billion and a low beta of 0.12. Analyst sentiment: Recent broker updates were positive, including Jefferies raising its target to GBX 5,500 and UBS reiterating a buy rating with a GBX 5,750 target. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) insider Javed Iqbal purchased 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,563 per share, with a total value of £136.89.

Javed Iqbal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Javed Iqbal acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,400 per share, for a total transaction of £132.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS opened at GBX 4,609.11 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 4,567.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,416.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. The company has a market cap of £99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 3,508 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,326.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,750 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,758.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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