Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Buys £42,000 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Hercules Site Services insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 150,000 shares on July 2 at 28 GBX each, totaling £42,000 .

Hercules Site Services insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 150,000 shares on July 2 at 28 GBX each, totaling . Stock move: The shares rose 6.9% and opened at 29.40 GBX, though the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 59 GBX.

The shares rose and opened at 29.40 GBX, though the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 59 GBX. Financial snapshot: Hercules Site Services recently reported quarterly revenue of £121.25 million and earnings per share of 0.75 GBX, while analysts expect about 1.24 EPS for the full fiscal year.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz acquired 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £42,000.

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.69 million, a PE ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21 and a 52-week high of GBX 59.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].