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Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Buys £42,000 in Stock

July 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Hercules Site Services insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 150,000 shares on July 2 at 28 GBX each, totaling £42,000.
  • Stock move: The shares rose 6.9% and opened at 29.40 GBX, though the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 59 GBX.
  • Financial snapshot: Hercules Site Services recently reported quarterly revenue of £121.25 million and earnings per share of 0.75 GBX, while analysts expect about 1.24 EPS for the full fiscal year.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz acquired 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £42,000.

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.69 million, a PE ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21 and a 52-week high of GBX 59.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

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