ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys 711 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: ICG Enterprise Trust insider Alastair Bruce bought 711 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 1,406, for a total of about £9,997.

ICG Enterprise Trust insider Alastair Bruce bought 711 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 1,406, for a total of about £9,997. Stock and valuation snapshot: The shares recently traded around GBX 1,403.89, with a market cap of £854.34 million and a 12-month range of GBX 1,288.31 to GBX 1,611.42.

The shares recently traded around GBX 1,403.89, with a market cap of £854.34 million and a 12-month range of GBX 1,288.31 to GBX 1,611.42. Analyst and earnings backdrop: The company reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (3.55) and revenue of GBX 231 million, while analysts currently maintain an average Hold rating on the stock.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT - Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bruce acquired 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,406 per share, for a total transaction of £9,996.66.

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,403.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,380.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,421.66. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,288.31 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,611.42. The company has a market cap of £854.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX (3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 231 million during the quarter. ICG Enterprise Trust had a negative net margin of 52.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Research analysts predict that ICG Enterprise Trust PLC will post 1077.9999779 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of ICG Enterprise Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICGT

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

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