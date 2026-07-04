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Christopher Metcalfe Buys 3,027 Shares of CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust (LON:CTUK) Stock

July 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Christopher Metcalfe purchased 3,027 shares of CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust on July 3 at an average price of GBX 353, for a total of about £10,685.
  • Stock performance: CTUK was trading up 0.3% at GBX 352, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and sits within a 52-week range of GBX 320 to GBX 373.
  • Company snapshot: The trust reported quarterly earnings of GBX 5.58 per share, with revenue of GBX 607 million, and continues to market itself as a long-term income and capital growth fund focused on UK equities.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 per share, with a total value of £10,685.31.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CTUK opened at GBX 352 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £330.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.67. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust (LON:CTUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.58 earnings per share for the quarter. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 89.51%.The company had revenue of GBX 607 million for the quarter.

About CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)


CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust seeks out the UK's large and medium-sized businesses with growth potential, giving our investors access to a range of quality UK stocks in one place. Julian and his team's results have driven the increase in dividends paid every year since the launch of the fund in 1992 and grown at more than twice the rate of inflation. CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero in recognition of growing the dividend for over 32 years. Investment Objective: generate long-term capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mainly of FTSE All-Share companies. There is no guarantee that dividends will continue to increase.

Further Reading

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