InsiderTrades.com logo

Power Probe (LON:PWR) Insider Buys 15,048 Shares of Stock

July 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Power Probe insider Michael Sherwin bought 15,048 shares on July 2 at an average price of GBX 66, for a total value of about £9,932.
  • Shares of Power Probe opened at GBX 66, leaving the company with a market cap of £48.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15.
  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on Power Probe in a research note on June 10.

Power Probe (LON:PWR - Get Free Report) insider Michael Sherwin bought 15,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £9,931.68.

Power Probe Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at GBX 66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. Power Probe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Power Probe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

About Power Probe

(Get Free Report)

Power Probe was founded in 1992 in California, USA, and has grown to become an internationally renowned brand, designing and distributing over 120 products. It is driven by a relentless focus on product quality, continuous innovation and customer care, as captured in its mission statement: "Simplifying Automotive Diagnostics". The Group aims to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and drive long-term value for its shareholders by pursuing this core mission, and its strategy is focused around three primary objectives: 1.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Power Probe?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Power Probe and related companies.
From Our Partners
Goldman Sachs: 300 million jobs will disappear
Goldman Sachs predicts 300 million jobs will disappear - and Elon Musk's 'Project Apex' AI supercomputer is ac...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
In a few short months, the US government could gain unprecedented powers over personal bank accounts - includi...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Problems at NVIDIA and ChatGPT?
A former Pentagon advisor is warning that a brewing AI crisis could trigger a multi-trillion-dollar stock mark...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
Gold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, says two forces - AI disruption and fracturing global trade - are ...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The startup growing 23 times faster than Nvidia
An official SEC document contains a name Elon Musk revealed on page 146 - a startup that one analyst believes ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Goldman Sachs: 300 million jobs will disappear
Goldman Sachs predicts 300 million jobs will disappear - and Elon Musk's 'Project Apex' AI supercomputer is ac...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
In a few short months, the US government could gain unprecedented powers over personal bank accounts - includi...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Problems at NVIDIA and ChatGPT?
A former Pentagon advisor is warning that a brewing AI crisis could trigger a multi-trillion-dollar stock mark...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
Gold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles