Power Probe (LON:PWR) Insider Buys 15,048 Shares of Stock

Key Points Power Probe insider Michael Sherwin bought 15,048 shares on July 2 at an average price of GBX 66, for a total value of about £9,932.

bought 15,048 shares on July 2 at an average price of GBX 66, for a total value of about £9,932. Shares of Power Probe opened at GBX 66, leaving the company with a market cap of £48.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on Power Probe in a research note on June 10.

Power Probe (LON:PWR - Get Free Report) insider Michael Sherwin bought 15,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £9,931.68.

Power Probe Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at GBX 66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. Power Probe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Power Probe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

About Power Probe

Power Probe was founded in 1992 in California, USA, and has grown to become an internationally renowned brand, designing and distributing over 120 products. It is driven by a relentless focus on product quality, continuous innovation and customer care, as captured in its mission statement: "Simplifying Automotive Diagnostics". The Group aims to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and drive long-term value for its shareholders by pursuing this core mission, and its strategy is focused around three primary objectives: 1.

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