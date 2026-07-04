Craneware (LON:CRW) Insider Will Whitehorn Purchases 640 Shares

Key Points Craneware insider buying: Insider Will Whitehorn purchased 640 shares of Craneware on July 3 at an average price of GBX 1,173, for a total of about £7,507.

Insider Will Whitehorn purchased 640 shares of Craneware on July 3 at an average price of GBX 1,173, for a total of about £7,507. Stock remains under pressure: Craneware shares opened at GBX 1,098, below both the 50-day moving average of GBX 1,460.22 and the 200-day moving average of GBX 1,558.25. The stock has traded between GBX 988 and GBX 2,644 over the past 12 months.

Craneware shares opened at GBX 1,098, below both the 50-day moving average of GBX 1,460.22 and the 200-day moving average of GBX 1,558.25. The stock has traded between GBX 988 and GBX 2,644 over the past 12 months. Analysts are still bullish: Four analysts rate the stock a Buy, with an average target price of GBX 2,222.75, despite recent target cuts such as Berenberg’s reduction to GBX 2,600.

Craneware plc (LON:CRW - Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn bought 640 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,173 per share, for a total transaction of £7,507.20.

Craneware Price Performance

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,098 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,460.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,558.25. Craneware plc has a 12 month low of GBX 988 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,644. The firm has a market cap of £375.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 570 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,600 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,222.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Craneware

About Craneware

For over 25 years, The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L) has been a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that drive measurable impact. Our Trisus® cloud ecosystem unifies data, revenue intelligence, margin intelligence, and advanced analytics, enabling healthcare organizations to optimize performance, improve financial sustainability, and drive strategic growth. As a trusted Microsoft partner, we provide future-ready solutions-including the Best in KLAS Trisus Chargemaster - that simplify the complexities of healthcare finance and operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].