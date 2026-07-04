Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Director Sells 73,397 Shares

Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,721,475. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neutron Stock Performance

LIME stock opened at $25.00 on Friday.

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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