Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Director Sells 73,397 Shares July 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,721,475. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Neutron Stock PerformanceLIME stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. About Neutron (Get Free Report)Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than NeutronAST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in FocusGold and Silver Recovery—3 Precious Metals Stocks for H2 2026Klarna’s Google Court Win Could Give Its BNPL Story a Needed Cash CatalystWhy Kroger's Giant Eagle Deal Could Change EverythingThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Neutron? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Neutron and related companies. 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