Insider Buying: Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Director Acquires 182,000 Shares of Stock

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB - Get Free Report) Director Shawn Lawrence Dym acquired 182,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,392,600. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

CVE DB opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.15 to C$0.25 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Decibel Cannabis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Decibel Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$0.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Decibel Cannabis

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

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