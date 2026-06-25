Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Director Purchases C$305,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Sean Roosen bought 500,000 shares of Falco Resources for C$305,000 at an average price of C$0.61 per share, boosting his direct ownership by 24.66% .

bought 500,000 shares of Falco Resources for at an average price of C$0.61 per share, boosting his direct ownership by . Following the purchase, Roosen now directly owns 2,527,832 shares , valued at about C$1.54 million .

, valued at about . Falco Resources stock last traded at C$0.47, with a market cap of C$164.46 million and a 52-week range of C$0.22 to C$0.65.

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC - Get Free Report) Director Sean Roosen bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$305,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,527,832 shares in the company, valued at C$1,541,977.52. This represents a 24.66% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Falco Resources Price Performance

FPC stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.46 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.35. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.65.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec. Its principal asset includes the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine. The company was formerly known as Falco Pacific Resource Group Inc and changed its name to Falco Resources Ltd.

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