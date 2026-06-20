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Insider Buying: FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Insider Buys 113,000 Shares

June 20, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • FPX Nickel insider Allyn Knoche bought 113,000 shares on June 18 at an average price of C$0.35, for a total purchase of C$39,550.
  • After the transaction, Knoche’s direct holdings rose to 39,031,624 shares, worth about C$13.66 million, a 0.29% increase in ownership.
  • FPX Nickel stock was up 9.6% and opened at C$0.40, while the company remains a junior nickel explorer focused on its Baptiste Nickel project in British Columbia.

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX - Get Free Report) insider Allyn Knoche purchased 113,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 39,031,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$13,661,068.40. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock.

FPX Nickel Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of FPX stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. FPX Nickel Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About FPX Nickel

(Get Free Report)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp. and changed its name to FPX Nickel Corp. in May 2017. FPX Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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