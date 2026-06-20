Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Insider Jean-Francois Poulin Sells 20,000 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Great-West Lifeco insider Jean-Francois Poulin sold 20,000 shares on June 19 at an average price of C$89.55, totaling C$1.79 million. After the trade, he held only 160 shares, a drop of more than 99% in his position.

Great-West Lifeco insider Jean-Francois Poulin sold 20,000 shares on June 19 at an average price of C$89.55, totaling C$1.79 million. After the trade, he held only 160 shares, a drop of more than 99% in his position. Recent stock performance: The shares were down 1.7% and opened at C$88.18, close to the 52-week high of C$90.36. The stock has risen sharply above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The shares were down 1.7% and opened at C$88.18, close to the 52-week high of C$90.36. The stock has risen sharply above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Business and outlook: Great-West Lifeco reported C$1.37 EPS on revenue of C$8.37 billion in its latest quarter and is expected to earn about 4.45 EPS for the full year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.67 per share, yielding about 3.0% annually.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) insider Jean-Francois Poulin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.55, for a total transaction of C$1,791,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$14,328. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position.

Jean-Francois Poulin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Jean-Francois Poulin sold 19,800 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.57, for a total transaction of C$1,575,486.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 1.7%

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$88.18 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of C$8.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Great-West Lifeco's dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotia increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$77.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

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