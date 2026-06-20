Gavin Ashley Sells 20,000 Shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Gavin Ashley sold 20,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals at an average price of C$46.00, generating C$920,000. After the sale, he still held 75,905 shares, a 20.85% reduction in his ownership.

Gavin Ashley sold 20,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals at an average price of C$46.00, generating C$920,000. After the sale, he still held 75,905 shares, a 20.85% reduction in his ownership. Stock and financial snapshot: FM shares recently traded at C$43.01, near their 52-week high of C$46.36. The company reported a quarterly loss of C($0.25) per share on revenue of C$1.95 billion.

FM shares recently traded at C$43.01, near their 52-week high of C$46.36. The company reported a quarterly loss of C($0.25) per share on revenue of C$1.95 billion. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several firms raised price targets, including Scotiabank to C$55.00, and the stock currently carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of C$44.24.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM - Get Free Report) insider Gavin Ashley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,491,630. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$43.01 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.11. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.21, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.60 to C$42.20 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$44.24.

View Our Latest Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

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