Insider Buying: Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Insider Acquires C$25,070.94 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Nutrien insider Mark Thompson bought 279 shares on June 18 at C$89.86 each, spending C$25,070.94. His stake rose to 37,367 shares, worth about C$3.36 million.

Nutrien insider Mark Thompson bought 279 shares on June 18 at C$89.86 each, spending C$25,070.94. His stake rose to 37,367 shares, worth about C$3.36 million. Recent follow-up purchase: Thompson also bought 262 shares on May 27 for C$25,013.14, suggesting continued insider accumulation of Nutrien stock.

Thompson also bought 262 shares on May 27 for C$25,013.14, suggesting continued insider accumulation of Nutrien stock. Company snapshot: Nutrien shares recently traded at C$88.73, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.55 per share, equal to a 2.5% yield.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) insider Mark Thompson purchased 279 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$89.86 per share, with a total value of C$25,070.94. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 37,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,357,798.62. This represents a 0.75% increase in their position.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mark Thompson bought 262 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,013.14.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$88.73 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$96.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$74.77 and a 1-year high of C$116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of C$8.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nutrien's payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

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