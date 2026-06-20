iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Insider Alain Bergeron Sells 1,300 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: iA Financial insider Alain Bergeron sold 1,300 shares on June 17 at an average price of C$189.20, totaling about C$245,960.

iA Financial insider Alain Bergeron sold 1,300 shares on June 17 at an average price of C$189.20, totaling about C$245,960. Stock near highs: The shares recently opened at C$189.38, close to the 52-week high of C$192.87, and well above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The shares recently opened at C$189.38, close to the 52-week high of C$192.87, and well above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Several firms trimmed price targets or downgraded the stock, and MarketBeat shows an overall average rating of Hold with a target price of C$177.78.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) insider Alain Bergeron sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.20, for a total value of C$245,960.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$189.38 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$133.36 and a 52 week high of C$192.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$181.00 to C$179.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD lowered shares of iA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$177.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

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