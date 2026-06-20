Michael Eugene Rees Sells 18,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Peyto Exploration & Development insider Michael Eugene Rees sold 18,000 shares on June 19 at an average price of C$24.42, bringing in C$439,560 and reducing his direct holdings by 21.75%.

Peyto Exploration & Development insider Michael Eugene Rees sold 18,000 shares on June 19 at an average price of C$24.42, bringing in C$439,560 and reducing his direct holdings by 21.75%. Recent follow-up trade: Rees also sold 21,500 shares on May 27 at C$25.41 per share, suggesting a pattern of recent insider selling in the stock.

Rees also sold 21,500 shares on May 27 at C$25.41 per share, suggesting a pattern of recent insider selling in the stock. Mixed analyst views and fundamentals: Analysts currently rate Peyto a Moderate Buy overall, with an average target price of C$26.08, while the company recently reported C$0.82 EPS on C$426.4 million in revenue for the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Michael Eugene Rees sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total transaction of C$439,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,439.20. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their position.

Michael Eugene Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael Eugene Rees sold 21,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.41, for a total transaction of C$546,315.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$24.44 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 40.47%.The company had revenue of C$426.40 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$26.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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