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Luca Mining (CVE:LUCA) Insider Luca Mining Corp. Buys 62,500 Shares

June 12, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Luca Mining Corp. bought 140,500 shares of its own stock on June 10 at an average price of C$1.04 per share, increasing its holding to 203,000 shares.
  • The insider’s recent purchase followed another buy on June 9 for 62,500 shares at C$1.05 per share, signaling continued insider accumulation.
  • Despite the insider buying, LUCA recently opened at C$1.10 and has been trading well below analyst targets, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.38.

Luca Mining Corp. (CVE:LUCA - Get Free Report) insider Luca Mining Corp. acquired 62,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$65,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,625. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position.

Luca Mining Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Luca Mining Corp. acquired 140,500 shares of Luca Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$146,120.00.

Luca Mining Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LUCA opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$302.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.34. Luca Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.16.

Luca Mining (CVE:LUCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes


Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 target price on Luca Mining and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial set a C$3.50 target price on Luca Mining and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luca Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$3.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUCA

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