Johannes Henricus Cornelis Van Hoof Acquires 10,000 Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock

Key Points Director Johannes Henricus Cornelis Van Hoof bought 10,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises on June 10 at C$1.79 per share, spending C$17,900 and raising his stake to 130,000 shares.

bought 10,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises on June 10 at C$1.79 per share, spending C$17,900 and raising his stake to 130,000 shares. This was the third recent purchase by the director, following 10,000-share buys on June 5 and June 8 at C$1.93 and C$1.89 per share, respectively.

by the director, following 10,000-share buys on June 5 and June 8 at C$1.93 and C$1.89 per share, respectively. Globex Mining Enterprises shares were noted as up 5.0%, and the company most recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.04 on revenue of C$0.58 million.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX - Get Free Report) Director Johannes Henricus Cornelis Van Hoof acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at C$232,700. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their position.

Johannes Henricus Cornelis Van Hoof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Johannes Henricus Cornelis Van Hoof acquired 10,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,300.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Johannes Henricus Cornelis Van Hoof acquired 10,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of TSE GMX opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$107.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.48. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.58 million for the quarter. Globex Mining Enterprises had a net margin of 495.77% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company's mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.

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