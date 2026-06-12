Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Director Sells $16,025.66 in Stock

Key Points Corbus Pharmaceuticals director John Kenneth Jenkins sold 4,800 shares on June 10 at an average price of $7.91, totaling $37,968. After the sale, he held 3,833 shares, a 55.6% reduction in his position.

on June 10 at an average price of $7.91, totaling $37,968. After the sale, he held 3,833 shares, a 55.6% reduction in his position. CRBP was trading near $7.78 with a market cap of about $144.16 million, well below its 52-week high of $20.56. The stock also remained volatile, with a beta of 2.57.

with a market cap of about $144.16 million, well below its 52-week high of $20.56. The stock also remained volatile, with a beta of 2.57. Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive on the stock: the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $42.00, though some firms recently trimmed their targets and one maintained a sell rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) Director Winston Kung sold 2,026 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $16,025.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $96,027.40. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 333.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 188,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 116,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBP. Wedbush lowered their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body's innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

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