Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 45,923 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Key Points Ra Capital Management , a major shareholder in Werewolf Therapeutics, sold 262,503 shares on June 11 for about $99,751 , cutting its stake by 42.09% .

, a major shareholder in Werewolf Therapeutics, sold on June 11 for about , cutting its stake by . The firm has been steadily reducing its position, with additional sales on June 10, June 9, May 12, May 11, and May 8 at prices ranging from $0.37 to $0.71 .

. Werewolf Therapeutics stock was trading near its 52-week low at $0.39, while analysts currently rate the shares Hold on average with a target price of $3.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,923 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $16,991.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 378,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,106.42. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 262,503 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $99,751.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 369,800 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $136,826.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 101,151 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,736.64.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 87,490 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $58,618.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 376,526 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $267,333.46.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.29. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,003 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 221,766 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company's stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

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