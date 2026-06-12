Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Sells $10,085.31 in Stock

Key Points Expensify director Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 12,451 shares at an average price of $0.81, for total proceeds of about $10,085. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.57% and was disclosed as part of tax withholding tied to equity vesting.

at an average price of $0.81, for total proceeds of about $10,085. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.57% and was disclosed as part of tax withholding tied to equity vesting. Expensify recently completed a modified Dutch auction tender offer , accepting 6,053,023 shares at $1.20 each. The transaction is expected to shrink shares outstanding by about 6.8%, which could support per-share metrics for remaining investors.

, accepting 6,053,023 shares at $1.20 each. The transaction is expected to shrink shares outstanding by about 6.8%, which could support per-share metrics for remaining investors. The company’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, with EPS of -$0.02 versus a consensus estimate of $0.02 and revenue of $33.97 million versus $34.25 million expected. Analysts currently hold a Reduce consensus rating on EXFY, with an average price target of $2.50.

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) Director Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,085.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 336,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,450.79. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 1,699 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,427.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 6,230 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $4,734.80.

On Friday, May 15th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 30,728 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $31,035.28.

Expensify Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.79. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.25 million.

Key Headlines Impacting Expensify

Here are the key news stories impacting Expensify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expensify announced the final results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer, saying it accepted 6,053,023 shares at $1.20 per share. That would reduce Class A common stock outstanding by about 6.8%, a shareholder-friendly move that can improve per-share metrics and may be supporting the stock. Expensify, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Expensify announced the final results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer, saying it accepted 6,053,023 shares at $1.20 per share. That would reduce Class A common stock outstanding by about 6.8%, a shareholder-friendly move that can improve per-share metrics and may be supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: The preliminary tender offer results, released earlier, already pointed to a similar outcome with expected purchases of 6,140,642 shares at $1.20 each, implying a roughly 6.9% share reduction and reinforcing the market’s view that the buyback-like transaction is accretive for remaining shareholders. Expensify, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

The preliminary tender offer results, released earlier, already pointed to a similar outcome with expected purchases of 6,140,642 shares at $1.20 each, implying a roughly 6.9% share reduction and reinforcing the market’s view that the buyback-like transaction is accretive for remaining shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by the CEO, CFO, and several directors were disclosed, but most were small transactions tied to tax withholding from equity vesting or pre-arranged trading plans, so they are less likely to be the main driver of the stock today.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Expensify from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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