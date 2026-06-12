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Insider Buying: Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ (NASDAQ:MBBC) SVP Purchases 693 Shares of Stock

June 12, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Marathon Bancorp SVP Terry Cornish bought 693 shares on June 9 at an average price of $14.50, a $10,048.50 purchase that lifted his holdings to 26,986 shares.
  • Cornish has been buying repeatedly over June 3-10, with several additional purchases at prices ranging from $13.75 to $14.75, signaling sustained insider confidence.
  • The buying comes as MBBC trades near the mid-$14 range, close to its 50-day average of $14.11 and below its 52-week high of $15.75; the stock was up 1.1% and analysts currently rate it Hold.

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ (NASDAQ:MBBC - Get Free Report) SVP Terry Cornish purchased 693 shares of Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,048.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 26,986 shares in the company, valued at $391,297. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Terry Cornish also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Terry Cornish purchased 219 shares of Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,230.25.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Terry Cornish bought 71 shares of Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011.04.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Terry Cornish bought 116 shares of Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,653.00.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Terry Cornish bought 27 shares of Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $371.79.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Terry Cornish bought 263 shares of Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616.25.

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ Stock Up 1.1%


Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11. Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of -0.03.

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ (NASDAQ:MBBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: CEO Nicholas W. Zillges, COO Michelle Knopf, CAO Nora Spatz, and SVP Terry Cornish all bought additional shares across several trades over June 3-10, increasing their ownership positions and reinforcing a bullish insider signal for Marathon Bancorp. Insider buying filing Insider buying filing Insider buying filing Insider buying filing
  • Positive Sentiment: The repeated purchases were made near the mid-$14 range, including multiple buys at $14.24, $14.25, $14.50, and $14.75 per share, suggesting insiders viewed the stock as attractively priced around current levels.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBBC

About Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: MBBC) is a bank holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide a range of commercial and retail banking services. Its core business centers on deposit-taking and lending activities for individual and business customers, with an emphasis on relationship-driven community banking. The company's banking operations typically include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and other consumer deposit products.

On the lending side, Marathon Bancorp's subsidiary offers commercial loans, real estate and mortgage lending, and consumer loans, along with cash management and payment services for small and mid-sized businesses.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ (NASDAQ:MBBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

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