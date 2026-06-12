Paul Andrew Hechenberger Sells 1,586 Shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: AerSale insider Martin Garmendia sold 6,094 shares on June 9 at an average price of $6.34, totaling about $38,636. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.22% and was tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

AerSale insider Martin Garmendia sold 6,094 shares on June 9 at an average price of $6.34, totaling about $38,636. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.22% and was tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Stock snapshot: AerSale opened at $6.24, below its 50-day moving average of $6.55 and 200-day average of $6.87. The stock has traded between $5.56 and $9.12 over the past year and carries a market cap of about $294.8 million.

AerSale opened at $6.24, below its 50-day moving average of $6.55 and 200-day average of $6.87. The stock has traded between $5.56 and $9.12 over the past year and carries a market cap of about $294.8 million. Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Weiss Ratings downgraded AerSale from hold to sell, while MarketBeat shows an average rating of “Reduce” with a consensus price target of $7.00. Institutional investors still own a large majority of the shares, at 69.48%.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE - Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Hechenberger sold 1,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $10,055.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,443.54. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

AerSale Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AerSale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,846 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,829 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,270 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 44,360 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AerSale by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,813 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered AerSale from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASLE

About AerSale

AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear‐down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end‐of‐life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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