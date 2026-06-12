Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague Sells 91 Shares

Key Points Director William Jefferson Hague sold 91 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock at an average price of $138.50, totaling about $12,603.50. After the sale, he still owned 21,465 shares valued at roughly $2.97 million.

sold 91 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock at an average price of $138.50, totaling about $12,603.50. After the sale, he still owned 21,465 shares valued at roughly $2.97 million. ICE shares were down about 1% and recently traded near $138.99, close to the stock’s 52-week low of $136.67. The stock is well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and recently traded near $138.99, close to the stock’s 52-week low of $136.67. The stock is well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $2.35 and revenue of $3.67 billion, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus and a $193.00 price target.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 91 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $12,603.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,972,902.50. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ICE opened at $138.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.67 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 107,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $2,788,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 284.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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