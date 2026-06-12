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Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Insider Glenn Pountney Buys 74,000 Shares

June 12, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Mirasol Resources insider Glenn Pountney bought 74,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of C$0.33, for a total of C$24,420.
  • Recent accumulation: Pountney has also been buying shares repeatedly in recent weeks, including purchases on June 8, June 10, June 3, and several dates in March and April, indicating sustained insider interest.
  • Stock snapshot: Mirasol Resources opened at C$0.34 with a market cap of about C$29.68 million; its shares have traded between C$0.31 and C$0.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ - Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 74,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 15,622,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,155,425. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their position.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 8th, Glenn Pountney bought 6,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,275.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Glenn Pountney bought 1,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$495.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Glenn Pountney bought 31,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, Glenn Pountney bought 8,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Glenn Pountney bought 12,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,840.00.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Glenn Pountney bought 75,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Glenn Pountney bought 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Glenn Pountney bought 25,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Glenn Pountney bought 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Glenn Pountney bought 8,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,440.00.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance


Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.39. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,146.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The business's 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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