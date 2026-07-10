Insider Buying: Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Director Purchases C$60,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Director Donald Christopher Robertson bought 10,000 shares of Kraken Robotics on July 8 at an average price of C$6.05, totaling C$60,500.

Director Donald Christopher Robertson bought 10,000 shares of Kraken Robotics on July 8 at an average price of C$6.05, totaling C$60,500. Stock performance: Kraken Robotics opened at C$6.26 and has traded between C$3.28 and C$10.72 over the past 52 weeks. The company’s shares are below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Kraken Robotics opened at C$6.26 and has traded between C$3.28 and C$10.72 over the past 52 weeks. The company’s shares are below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment: Analysts remain mixed but overall rate the stock a Moderate Buy, with an average price target of C$8.46.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) Director Donald Christopher Robertson acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$6.26 on Friday. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kraken Robotics to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on Kraken Robotics to C$13.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotia lifted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$8.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraken Robotics

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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