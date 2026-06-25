Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Insider Buys C$18,300.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Uniserve Communications insider Michael Curt Scholz bought 30,000 shares at C$0.61 each, spending C$18,300. This lifted his direct stake to 14,471,574 shares, worth about C$8.83 million.

Uniserve Communications insider Michael Curt Scholz bought 30,000 shares at C$0.61 each, spending C$18,300. This lifted his direct stake to 14,471,574 shares, worth about C$8.83 million. Recent repeated purchases: Scholz also bought 7,000 shares on May 14 and 11,500 shares on May 11, both at C$0.65 per share. The latest transaction adds to a pattern of insider accumulation.

Scholz also bought 7,000 shares on May 14 and 11,500 shares on May 11, both at C$0.65 per share. The latest transaction adds to a pattern of insider accumulation. Stock and company snapshot: USS was up 1.6% and opened at C$0.62, with a market cap of C$24.76 million. The company provides internet, telecom, and IT consulting services, while carrying a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS - Get Free Report) insider Michael Curt Scholz bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$18,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,471,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$8,827,660.14. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 7,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,550.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 11,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,475.00.

Uniserve Communications Stock Up 1.6%

USS opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.75.

About Uniserve Communications

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

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