Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Director Scott Tannas Buys 50,000 Shares

Key Points Director Scott Tannas bought 50,000 shares of Western Investment Company of Canada on June 15 at C$0.95 each, a transaction worth C$47,500. After the purchase, he owned 1,543,002 shares.

of Western Investment Company of Canada on June 15 at C$0.95 each, a transaction worth C$47,500. After the purchase, he owned 1,543,002 shares. The purchase represented a 3.35% increase in Tannas’ ownership of the company, signaling a modest insider increase in exposure to the stock.

of the company, signaling a modest insider increase in exposure to the stock. Tannas had sold 50,000 shares just days earlier on June 12 at the same C$0.95 price, making the recent insider activity appear to be a near offsetting buyback.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI - Get Free Report) Director Scott Tannas acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,543,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,465,851.90. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Scott Tannas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Scott Tannas sold 50,000 shares of Western Investment Company of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

CVE WI opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

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