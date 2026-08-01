abrdn (LON:ABDN) Insider Buys 8,313 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: abrdn director Katie Bickerstaffe bought 8,313 shares at GBX 240 each, investing approximately £19,951.

abrdn director Katie Bickerstaffe bought 8,313 shares at GBX 240 each, investing approximately £19,951. Trading and earnings: Shares opened at GBX 240.60, with the company valued at approximately £4.30 billion. abrdn reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8.40, alongside a 22.68% net margin and 7.96% return on equity.

Shares opened at GBX 240.60, with the company valued at approximately £4.30 billion. abrdn reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8.40, alongside a 22.68% net margin and 7.96% return on equity. Analyst outlook: Ratings remain mixed, producing a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of GBX 226.50, below the reported trading price; individual targets range from GBX 210 to GBX 270.

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 8,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 per share, for a total transaction of £19,951.20.

abrdn Trading Up 0.6%

LON ABDN opened at GBX 240.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.31. The company has a current ratio of 452.75, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. abrdn plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.52 and a 12 month high of GBX 265.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 240 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 226.50.

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abrdn Company Profile

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

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