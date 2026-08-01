Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Insider Carol Thompson Acquires 10,000 Shares August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Nexteq insider Carol Thompson bought 10,000 shares at GBX 50 each on July 30, for a total investment of £5,000. Stock performance: Nexteq opened at GBX 49, with a market capitalization of £26.55 million and a 52-week trading range of GBX 46 to GBX 90.80. Business profile: Nexteq provides technology solutions—including hardware, software, display and mechanical engineering services—to manufacturers in selected industrial markets. Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ - Get Free Report) insider Carol Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 per share, for a total transaction of £5,000. Nexteq Stock PerformanceLON:NXQ opened at GBX 49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.34. Nexteq plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.80. Nexteq Company Profile (Get Free Report)Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) is a strategic technology solutions provider to customers in selected industrial markets. Its innovative technology enables the manufacturers of global electronic equipment to outsource the design, development and supply of non-core aspects of their product offering. By outsourcing elements of their technology stack to Nexteq, customers can focus their product development effort on the most critical drivers of their business' success. Our solutions are delivered through a global sales team and leverage the Group's electronic hardware, software, display and mechanical engineering expertise.Read MoreFive stocks we like better than NexteqChevron’s Strong Quarter Shows Why It Still Leads the Energy SectorAmazon’s Earnings Beat Shows Why AWS Is Back at the Center of the Bull CaseApple’s Record Quarter Could Not Outrun Its Guidance ProblemMcKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding UpThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Nexteq? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Nexteq and related companies. 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