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PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Acquires 26,466 Shares

August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • PCI-PAL insider James Barham purchased 26,466 shares at an average price of GBX 57, for a total investment of approximately £15,086.
  • PCI-PAL shares opened at GBX 56 and have traded between GBX 42 and GBX 60 over the past year; the company’s market capitalization is approximately £40.57 million.
  • Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “Buy” rating with a GBX 115 price target, matching the stock’s current consensus rating and target.

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP - Get Free Report) insider James Barham bought 26,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 per share, with a total value of £15,085.62.

PCI-PAL Price Performance

PCIP opened at GBX 56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.55. PCI-PAL PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 42 and a 1 year high of GBX 60. The stock has a market cap of £40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 115 target price on shares of PCI-PAL in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 115.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCIP

About PCI-PAL

(Get Free Report)

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust. Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone. By dedicating ourselves to the focused pursuit of easy to integrate and simple to deploy technology, we will provide the most compelling value proposition for our partners to solve their customers challenges in achieving compliance and safeguarding reputations. It is our people, beyond our technology, who underpin our business and support our partners.

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