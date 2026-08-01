Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Insider Simon Dingemans Buys 867 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Simon Dingemans bought 867 Vodafone shares at GBX 121 each, for a total of approximately £1,049.

Simon Dingemans bought 867 Vodafone shares at GBX 121 each, for a total of approximately £1,049. Stock performance: Vodafone shares opened at GBX 117.85, with a 12-month range of GBX 80.68 to £120.47 and a market capitalization of about £27.14 billion.

Vodafone shares opened at GBX 117.85, with a 12-month range of GBX 80.68 to £120.47 and a market capitalization of about £27.14 billion. Analyst outlook: Coverage is mixed, with two Buy, one Hold, and two Sell ratings. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of GBX 114.60.

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) insider Simon Dingemans purchased 867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 per share, with a total value of £1,049.07.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 117.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 80.68 and a 12-month high of £120.47. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.22. The company has a market capitalization of £27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 114.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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