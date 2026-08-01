Darrell Evans Buys 2,581 Shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Darrell Evans bought 2,581 LSL Property Services shares at GBX 246 each, for a total of £6,349.26.

Darrell Evans bought 2,581 LSL Property Services shares at GBX 246 each, for a total of £6,349.26. Current valuation and performance: LSL shares opened at GBX 245, with a market capitalization of about £241.9 million and a one-year trading range of GBX 204 to GBX 301.

LSL shares opened at GBX 245, with a market capitalization of about £241.9 million and a one-year trading range of GBX 204 to GBX 301. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a positive view, with an average “Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 360.50, substantially above the current share price.

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) insider Darrell Evans bought 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 per share, for a total transaction of £6,349.26.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

Shares of LSL opened at GBX 245 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £241.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. LSL Property Services plc has a one year low of GBX 204 and a one year high of GBX 301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 361 price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LSL Property Services currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 360.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSL

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

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