John LaMattina Acquires 93,944 Shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Michele Holcomb bought 93,944 PureTech Health shares for £939.44 at GBX 1 per share on July 29, following a larger purchase of 31,481 shares at GBX 119 on July 8.

Michele Holcomb bought 93,944 PureTech Health shares for £939.44 at GBX 1 per share on July 29, following a larger purchase of 31,481 shares at GBX 119 on July 8. Stock performance: PureTech shares opened at GBX 119.12 and were down 0.4%, with a 52-week range of GBX 104.71 to GBX 146.40 and a market capitalization of approximately £290 million.

PureTech shares opened at GBX 119.12 and were down 0.4%, with a 52-week range of GBX 104.71 to GBX 146.40 and a market capitalization of approximately £290 million. Analyst outlook: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and GBX 508 price target; the stock’s overall analyst consensus is also “Buy.”

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC - Get Free Report) insider John LaMattina purchased 93,944 shares of PureTech Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £939.44.

John LaMattina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, John LaMattina acquired 50,000 shares of PureTech Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £59,500.

PureTech Health Stock Down 0.4%

PRTC stock opened at GBX 119.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.66. PureTech Health plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.71 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 508 price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 508.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRTC

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule. It is also developing technology and products for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders, such as ADHD, autism, and depression through computer software; noninvasive neurostimulation treatment for psychiatric disorders; and combination therapy for schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].