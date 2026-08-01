Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Duncan Garrood purchased 10,000 Tortilla Mexican Grill shares at GBX 72, worth £7,200, and acquired an additional 16,959 shares the following day for £12,719.25.

Duncan Garrood purchased 10,000 Tortilla Mexican Grill shares at GBX 72, worth £7,200, and acquired an additional 16,959 shares the following day for £12,719.25. Share performance: Tortilla shares opened at GBX 75 and were up 1.4%, trading between a 12-month low of GBX 34 and high of GBX 83.50.

Tortilla shares opened at GBX 75 and were up 1.4%, trading between a 12-month low of GBX 34 and high of GBX 83.50. Financial results: The company reported quarterly earnings of negative GBX 39.10 per share, alongside a negative net margin of 4.89% and negative return on equity of 277.22%.

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX - Get Free Report) insider Duncan Garrood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £7,200.

Duncan Garrood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Duncan Garrood acquired 16,959 shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 per share, with a total value of £12,719.25.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MEX opened at GBX 75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.16. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34 and a 12-month high of GBX 83.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9,462.07.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported GBX (39.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tortilla Mexican Grill had a negative return on equity of 277.22% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tortilla Mexican Grill plc will post 0.393885 earnings per share for the current year.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens. Internationally, Tortilla operates in the Middle East, with 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through an exclusive franchise partnership. The Group was founded in 2007 by Brandon Stephens, originally from California who, upon his arrival in London in 2003, found it difficult to satisfy his desire for quality burritos and tacos.

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