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Cobra Resources (LON:COBR) Insider Rupert Verco Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Rupert Verco bought 250,000 Cobra Resources shares at GBX 4 each on July 29, for a total investment of £10,000.
  • Stock metrics: Cobra opened at GBX 4.04, with a market capitalization of approximately £42.83 million, a P/E ratio of 202, and a 52-week trading range of GBX 2.20 to GBX 6.
  • Business focus: The company is developing rare earth and gold resources at its Wudinna project in South Australia, with additional rare earth exploration rights in northern Tasmania.

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR - Get Free Report) insider Rupert Verco bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.

Cobra Resources Stock Performance

LON COBR opened at GBX 4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.83 million, a PE ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 4.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.48. Cobra Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.

Cobra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cobra is defining a unique multi-mineral resource at the Wudinna Gold and Rare Earth Project in South Australia's Gawler Craton, a tier one mining and exploration jurisdiction which hosts several world-class mines. Cobra's Wudinna tenements totalling 1,832 sq km, and other nearby tenement rights totalling 2,941 sq km, contain highly desirable and ionic rare earth mineralisation, amenable to low-cost, low impact in situ recovery mining, and critical to global decarbonisation. Additionally, Cobra holds a 213 sq km exploration tenement in northern Tasmania which is also considered highly prospective for ionic rare earth mineralisation. Cobra's Wudinna tenements also contain extensive orogenic gold mineralisation and are characterised by potentially open-pitable, high-grade gold intersections, with ready access to infrastructure.

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