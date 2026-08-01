Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 366 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 366 Mortgage Advice Bureau shares at GBX 523 each, totaling £1,914.18. This follows two earlier purchases in May and June.

Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 366 Mortgage Advice Bureau shares at GBX 523 each, totaling £1,914.18. This follows two earlier purchases in May and June. Share performance: The stock opened at GBX 520.84 and was down 0.6%, trading well below its 52-week high of GBX 838 and near its 52-week low of GBX 495.

The stock opened at GBX 520.84 and was down 0.6%, trading well below its 52-week high of GBX 838 and near its 52-week low of GBX 495. Analyst outlook: Berenberg reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 price target; the stock’s overall analyst consensus is also “Buy.”

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 - Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 523 per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.18.

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 per share, with a total value of £1,918.80.

On Friday, May 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 355 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 539 per share, for a total transaction of £1,913.45.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.6%

MAB1 opened at GBX 520.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 530.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 583.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 495 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,150.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mortgage Advice Bureau

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB is a leading UK property finance platform that connects customers, advisers, lenders, and insurers throughout the homeownership journey. Through its scalable, technology-driven intermediary model, MAB delivers personalised mortgage and protection advice via its proprietary platform, supported by deep customer insight and a data-rich, digitally enabled framework. Through its partner firms, known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has over 2,100 advisers providing expert advice across mortgages, specialist lending, protection and general insurance products.

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