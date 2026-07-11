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Insider Buying: Afentra (LON:AET) Insider Acquires £21,350 in Stock

July 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Afentra plc (LON:AET - Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hugh Lothian Wilson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 per share, with a total value of £21,350.

Afentra Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Afentra stock traded up GBX 0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,527. The company has a market capitalization of £163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.35. Afentra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AET. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Afentra to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 80 to GBX 115 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 104.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AET

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)


Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Afentra (LON:AET)

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