Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) CFO Purchases $13,260.00 in Stock

Key Points Evommune CFO Kyle Carver bought 1,000 shares at $13.26 each on July 8, a $13,260 purchase that raised his stake to 60,335 shares worth about $800,042.

bought 1,000 shares at $13.26 each on July 8, a $13,260 purchase that raised his stake to 60,335 shares worth about $800,042. Carver had recently sold 18,175 shares on May 28 at an average price of $22.84, making the latest buy a notable follow-up trade.

on May 28 at an average price of $22.84, making the latest buy a notable follow-up trade. Evommune shares traded near $13.23, close to their 1-year low of $12.07 and well below the 50-day and 200-day averages, while analysts still maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with a $45.62 average target.

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Carver bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 60,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,042.10. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kyle Carver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Kyle Carver sold 18,175 shares of Evommune stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $415,117.00.

Evommune Price Performance

Shares of EVMN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 585,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,484. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Evommune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $476.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evommune, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVMN shares. HC Wainwright cut Evommune from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evommune from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Evommune from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Evommune to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Evommune in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evommune

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evommune in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evommune during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evommune during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evommune during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evommune during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

About Evommune

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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