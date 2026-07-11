QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 33 Shares

Key Points QinetiQ insider Steve Wadey bought 33 shares on July 9 at GBX 463 each, a very small purchase worth about £152.79 .

bought on July 9 at GBX 463 each, a very small purchase worth about . The purchase came after several much larger insider sales by Wadey earlier in July and June, including sales of 37,219 shares and 118,534 shares .

and . QinetiQ shares were down on the day to GBX 451.20, while analysts remain cautiously positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of GBX 1,921.75.

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 463 per share, with a total value of £152.79.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 37,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435, for a total value of £161,902.65.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429, for a total value of £508,510.86.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 per share, for a total transaction of £148.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Wadey acquired 36 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 per share, for a total transaction of £149.40.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

LON:QQ traded down GBX 11.40 on Friday, reaching GBX 451.20. 1,732,882 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 491. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 451.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 473.45.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

QinetiQ Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 5,690 to GBX 6,050 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 487 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,921.75.

View Our Latest Report on QQ

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

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