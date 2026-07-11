Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Buys 7,850 Shares

Key Points CEO Jay Roth bought 7,850 shares of Venu Holding Corp. on July 9 at an average price of $2.54, spending about $19,939.

bought 7,850 shares of Venu Holding Corp. on July 9 at an average price of $2.54, spending about $19,939. After the purchase, Roth owned 9,263,114 shares valued at roughly $23.5 million, a small 0.08% increase in his position.

valued at roughly $23.5 million, a small 0.08% increase in his position. Venu’s stock was flat at $2.66 on Friday and remains well below its 52-week high of $18.17; the company also recently reported a Q1 EPS loss of $0.29, wider than analyst expectations.

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) CEO Jay Roth bought 7,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $19,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,263,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,528,309.56. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Venu Price Performance

Shares of Venu stock remained flat at $2.66 on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 537,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,748. Venu Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.22.

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Venu had a negative net margin of 217.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Venu during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Venu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Venu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Venu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Further Reading

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