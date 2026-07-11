Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) COO Ryan Cohlhepp Sells 536 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $15,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,267,589. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Cohlhepp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 28,214 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $817,641.72.

On Friday, May 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $253,625.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $287,625.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Bicara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 584,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -0.81. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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