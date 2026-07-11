Grainger (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Buys 88 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Grainger insider Robert Hudson bought 88 shares on July 8 at GBX 170 each, following a prior purchase of 94 shares in May.

Grainger insider Robert Hudson bought 88 shares on July 8 at GBX 170 each, following a prior purchase of 94 shares in May. Stock and valuation: Shares rose slightly to GBX 173.30, with Grainger carrying a market cap of about £1.28 billion and trading at a P/E ratio of 6.35.

Shares rose slightly to GBX 173.30, with Grainger carrying a market cap of about £1.28 billion and trading at a P/E ratio of 6.35. Analyst sentiment: Despite recent target price cuts from several firms, analysts still rate Grainger a Moderate Buy overall, with a consensus target price of GBX 225.60.

Grainger plc (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 88 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Robert Hudson bought 94 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 per share, with a total value of £149.46.

Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of LON GRI traded up GBX 0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 173.30. 1,307,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,581,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.04. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 118.30 and a one year high of GBX 213.

Grainger (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grainger had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 54.91%.The firm had revenue of £113.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Grainger from GBX 232 to GBX 210 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 to GBX 227 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 298 to GBX 253 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 336 to GBX 238 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 225.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grainger

Grainger Company Profile

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK's largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK. Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership. The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

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