Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Insider Acquires £150.48 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Crest Nicholson insider William Floydd bought 228 shares on July 10 at GBX 66 each, totaling £150.48. He also bought 221 shares on June 10 for £150.28, showing continued insider buying.

Crest Nicholson insider William Floydd bought 228 shares on July 10 at GBX 66 each, totaling £150.48. He also bought 221 shares on June 10 for £150.28, showing continued insider buying. Stock performance: CRST rose 0.3% to GBX 66.30, but trading volume was well below average. The shares remain far below their 12-month high of GBX 192.10 and below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

CRST rose 0.3% to GBX 66.30, but trading volume was well below average. The shares remain far below their 12-month high of GBX 192.10 and below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts are split on the stock, with three Buy ratings and four Hold ratings. The consensus target price is GBX 109.57, while recent target cuts from major banks reflect caution.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) insider William Floydd acquired 228 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

William Floydd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, William Floydd bought 221 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 per share, with a total value of £150.28.

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 0.3%

CRST traded up GBX 0.20 on Friday, reaching GBX 66.30. 1,882,366 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,198. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 192.10. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 70.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £170.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 112 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 109.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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