MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Sells 100 Shares

Key Points MarketAxess General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares on July 10 at an average price of $115.12, for proceeds of $11,512. After the sale, he still owned 11,686 shares valued at about $1.35 million.

on July 10 at an average price of $115.12, for proceeds of $11,512. After the sale, he still owned 11,686 shares valued at about $1.35 million. The stock was trading slightly lower at $113.86, near its 52-week low of $108.75 and well below its 52-week high of $219.18. Shares are also trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

at $113.86, near its 52-week low of $108.75 and well below its 52-week high of $219.18. Shares are also trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. MarketAxess recently beat earnings expectations with quarterly EPS of $2.25 versus $2.15 expected, and revenue of $233.38 million. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, yielding 2.7% annually.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $11,512.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,292.32. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $11,603.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.99, for a total transaction of $14,699.00.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $113.86. 517,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,226. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $219.18. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $231.91 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 35.53%.MarketAxess's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $195.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $168.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.45.

Get Our Latest Report on MKTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

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