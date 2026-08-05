Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Buys 42,000 Shares

Key Points Insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 42,000 Ashoka India Equity Investment shares at GBX 258 each, for a total value of £108,360.

at GBX 258 each, for a total value of £108,360. AIE shares opened at GBX 256.50, with a 52-week range of GBX 214.50 to GBX 286.50. The company has a market capitalization of approximately £434.3 million.

Ashoka India Equity Investment is a high-conviction, long-only investment trust focused primarily on securities listed in India and companies with significant exposure to the country.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 42,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £108,360.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

AIE stock opened at GBX 256.50 on Wednesday. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a one year low of GBX 214.50 and a one year high of GBX 286.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].