Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Buys 42,000 Shares August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 42,000 Ashoka India Equity Investment shares at GBX 258 each, for a total value of £108,360. AIE shares opened at GBX 256.50, with a 52-week range of GBX 214.50 to GBX 286.50. The company has a market capitalization of approximately £434.3 million. Ashoka India Equity Investment is a high-conviction, long-only investment trust focused primarily on securities listed in India and companies with significant exposure to the country. Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 42,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £108,360. Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock PerformanceAIE stock opened at GBX 256.50 on Wednesday. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a one year low of GBX 214.50 and a one year high of GBX 286.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.16. Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile (Get Free Report)ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA Recommended StoriesFive stocks we like better than Ashoka India Equity InvestmentSystem Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options SurgeAI Security Breaches Raise New Risks for Microsoft and Amazon’s Agent PushThe AI Chip Blockade Is Creating a Shadow MarketGrab Holdings Stock Forms Bottom After Strong Beat-and-Raise QuarterThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment? 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