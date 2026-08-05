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Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Buys 42,000 Shares

August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 42,000 Ashoka India Equity Investment shares at GBX 258 each, for a total value of £108,360.
  • AIE shares opened at GBX 256.50, with a 52-week range of GBX 214.50 to GBX 286.50. The company has a market capitalization of approximately £434.3 million.
  • Ashoka India Equity Investment is a high-conviction, long-only investment trust focused primarily on securities listed in India and companies with significant exposure to the country.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 42,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £108,360.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

AIE stock opened at GBX 256.50 on Wednesday. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a one year low of GBX 214.50 and a one year high of GBX 286.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

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