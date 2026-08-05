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Michael Stephen Griffiths Purchases 918 Shares of AOTI (LON:AOTI) Stock

August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Michael Stephen Griffiths bought 918 AOTI shares at GBX 98 each, for a total of £899.64.
  • Stock performance: AOTI opened at GBX 96, with a £101.86 million market capitalization and a 52-week range of GBX 25 to GBX 115.
  • Analyst outlook: Peel Hunt maintained a “Buy” rating and a GBX 97 price target; the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and GBX 97 target.

AOTI Inc (LON:AOTI - Get Free Report) insider Michael Stephen Griffiths bought 918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 per share, for a total transaction of £899.64.

AOTI Stock Performance

AOTI stock opened at GBX 96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.86 million and a P/E ratio of 48.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.82. AOTI Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 25 and a 1 year high of GBX 115.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 97 price target on shares of AOTI in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AOTI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOTI

See Also

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