Michael Stephen Griffiths Purchases 918 Shares of AOTI (LON:AOTI) Stock August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Michael Stephen Griffiths bought 918 AOTI shares at GBX 98 each, for a total of £899.64. Stock performance: AOTI opened at GBX 96, with a £101.86 million market capitalization and a 52-week range of GBX 25 to GBX 115. Analyst outlook: Peel Hunt maintained a “Buy” rating and a GBX 97 price target; the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and GBX 97 target. AOTI Inc (LON:AOTI - Get Free Report) insider Michael Stephen Griffiths bought 918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 per share, for a total transaction of £899.64. AOTI Stock PerformanceAOTI stock opened at GBX 96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.86 million and a P/E ratio of 48.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.82. AOTI Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 25 and a 1 year high of GBX 115. Analysts Set New Price TargetsSeparately, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 97 price target on shares of AOTI in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AOTI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 97.Read Our Latest Analysis on AOTI See AlsoFive stocks we like better than AOTISystem Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options SurgeAI Security Breaches Raise New Risks for Microsoft and Amazon’s Agent PushThe AI Chip Blockade Is Creating a Shadow MarketGrab Holdings Stock Forms Bottom After Strong Beat-and-Raise QuarterThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at AOTI? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for AOTI and related companies. 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