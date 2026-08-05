Insider Buying: Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Insider Acquires £2,371.33 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Justinas Šimkus bought 237,133 Baltic Classifieds Group shares at GBX 1 each, for a total value of £2,371.33.

Justinas Šimkus bought 237,133 Baltic Classifieds Group shares at GBX 1 each, for a total value of £2,371.33. Stock performance: BCG shares opened at GBX 212.40, with a market capitalization of approximately £908.33 million. The stock has traded between GBX 168 and GBX 361.50 over the past year.

BCG shares opened at GBX 212.40, with a market capitalization of approximately £908.33 million. The stock has traded between GBX 168 and GBX 361.50 over the past year. Analyst sentiment: Ratings are mixed—Berenberg rates the stock “buy,” Jefferies says “hold,” and JPMorgan assigns “underweight.” The consensus rating is “Hold,” with a target price of GBX 256.50.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG - Get Free Report) insider Justinas imkus bought 237,133 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £2,371.33.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BCG opened at GBX 212.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £908.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 168 and a 52 week high of GBX 361.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 158 to GBX 183 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 256.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baltic Classifieds Group

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG's online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist. The portals are accessible through the websites of the Group's various brands via desktop and mobile.

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