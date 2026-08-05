Insider Buying: Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Insider Buys 637 Shares

Key Points Insider Gemma Godfrey bought 637 Telecom Plus shares at GBX 870 each, worth approximately £5,542, following a separate £9,924 purchase in June.

at GBX 870 each, worth approximately £5,542, following a separate £9,924 purchase in June. Telecom Plus shares opened at GBX 861 and were down 0.5%, trading well below their 12-month high of GBX 1,936; the company has a market capitalization of about £684 million.

Analyst sentiment remains a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of GBX 1,500, although Deutsche Bank and Berenberg recently cut their ratings and price targets.

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Gemma Godfrey acquired 637 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 870 per share, with a total value of £5,541.90.

Gemma Godfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gemma Godfrey bought 1,367 shares of Telecom Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 726 per share, for a total transaction of £9,924.42.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 0.5%

LON:TEP opened at GBX 861 on Wednesday. Telecom Plus Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 638 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 885 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.54. The firm has a market cap of £683.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,500.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEP

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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